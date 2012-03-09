Jets reportedly remain open to trading OL Hunter

Published: Mar 09, 2012 at 01:18 AM

New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said as recently as last week that offensive lineman Wayne Hunter would be back with the team in 2012 as a starter.

Harrison: Playing matchmaker

Elliot Harrison examines possible landing spots for six high-profile free agents, including Mario Williams and Vincent Jackson. More ...

The Jets, however, have shopped Hunter around the league and were engaged in trade discussions with at least one NFC team, sources told the New York Daily News on Thursday. A deal ultimately could not be reached, but the Daily News reported the Jets remain open to trading Hunter.

Hunter was moved into the starting lineup in 2011 when Damien Woody retired, and struggled in his transition from a career backup. The Daily News reported, citing data from Pro Football Focus, that Hunter allowed 11 sacks in 2011 (third worst in the league) and committed 11 penalties (fourth worst among NFL tackles).

In his comments to WFAN-AM last week, Tannenbaum conceded that the Jets offensive must improve next season.

"We need more consistent line play," Tannenbaum said. "There's no question about that. All of our players need to play more consistently up front. We expect (Hunter) to play better this year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?

Can the Eagles stop Travis Kelce? Block Chris Jones? Will the Chiefs be able to contain A.J. Brown? Bucky Brooks ranks Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares, providing mitigation ideas for each.

news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

What drove the surprising success of Seattle's passing offense? How badly did Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense stumble? Cynthia Frelund identifies the five units that most overperformed in the 2022 NFL season -- plus the five units that fell the farthest short of expectations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE