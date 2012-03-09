Jets reportedly remain open to trading OL Hunter

New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said as recently as last week that offensive lineman Wayne Hunter would be back with the team in 2012 as a starter.
The Jets, however, have shopped Hunter around the league and were engaged in trade discussions with at least one NFC team, sources told the New York Daily News on Thursday. A deal ultimately could not be reached, but the Daily News reported the Jets remain open to trading Hunter.
Hunter was moved into the starting lineup in 2011 when Damien Woody retired, and struggled in his transition from a career backup. The Daily News reported, citing data from Pro Football Focus, that Hunter allowed 11 sacks in 2011 (third worst in the league) and committed 11 penalties (fourth worst among NFL tackles).
In his comments to WFAN-AM last week, Tannenbaum conceded that the Jets offensive must improve next season.
"We need more consistent line play," Tannenbaum said. "There's no question about that. All of our players need to play more consistently up front. We expect (Hunter) to play better this year."