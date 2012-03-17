Jets reportedly extend offer to Nelson after two-day visit

The New York Jets have been busy shopping for defensive backfield help this past week, and they reportedly have extended an offer to free-agent safety Reggie Nelson.
Nelson is mulling the Jets' proposed deal after having a "productive" two-day visit with team officials his agent told the New York Daily News on Saturday.
Nelson's agent, Hadley Engelhard, told The Star-Ledger that Nelson has offers from other teams and his decision could come Sunday.
Nelson would bolster a Jets secondary that lacked an athletic safety like the former Cincinnati Bengal in 2011. The Jets also still plan to bring in LaRon Landry for a visit Sunday, a source told the Daily News.
The Jets currently only have one safety on their roster, Eric Smith, who has had significant playing time within the Jets' system, according to the Daily News. Nelson is coming off a breakout season with the Bengals during which he totaled four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.