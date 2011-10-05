Jets relying too much on Sanchez; running game must lead way

Tennessee's execution has been flawless through the first quarter of the season, with the unit ranking first in scoring defense (14.0) -- keyed by their ability to keep opponents out of the red zone. They have faced seven red-zone possessions and only three have resulted in touchdowns. The Titans have accomplished this feat by opting for coverage over pressure in most situations. This enables defenders to keep their vision on the quarterback and react quickly to balls thrown in front. With seven or more defenders dropping into coverage, the Titans are also able to force passers to fit the ball into tight windows.