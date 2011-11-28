Jets release safety Cook, will promote Wilson from practice squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have released safety Emanuel Cook and will promote safety Tracy Wilson from the practice squad.
Cook, signed last December for his fourth stint with the Jets, played primarily on special teams and recovered a muffed squib kick by Buffalo in New York's 28-24 victory Sunday. He had five tackles this season, all on special teams.
Wilson, an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois, is "possibly the hardest-working guy on this team," coach Rex Ryan said Monday.
The Jets have also re-signed linebacker Ricky Sapp to the practice squad after releasing linebacker Eddie Jones.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press