Jets release backup quarterback Matt Simms

Published: May 28, 2015 at 09:37 AM

Most teams don't need more than three quarterbacks and, as of Thursday, the Jets are no exception.

The team officially released backup quarterback Matt Simms, the son of former Giants star Phil Simms and brother of NFL quarterback Chris Simms.

Matt, a Tennessee standout, latched on with the Jets back in 2012 and made some interesting headway in the organization over the last three years. He appeared in four games and even hurled a touchdown pass back in 2013.

His brother, Chris, thinks the family name was ultimately his undoing.

Others would argue that distinction belongs to Bryce Petty, the Baylor quarterback the Jets selected in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Regardless of how his Jets tenure ended, Simms carved out a nice opportunity for himself. We wouldn't be surprised to find him in another camp somewhere.

