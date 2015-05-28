Jets release backup quarterback Matt Simms

The team officially released backup quarterback Matt Simms, the son of former Giants star Phil Simms and brother of NFL quarterback Chris Simms.
Matt, a Tennessee standout, latched on with the Jets back in 2012 and made some interesting headway in the organization over the last three years. He appeared in four games and even hurled a touchdown pass back in 2013.
Others would argue that distinction belongs to Bryce Petty, the Baylor quarterback the Jets selected in the fourth round of this year's draft.
Regardless of how his Jets tenure ended, Simms carved out a nice opportunity for himself. We wouldn't be surprised to find him in another camp somewhere.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Ray McDonald's release and the Adrian Peterson drama with the Vikings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.