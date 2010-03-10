Jets re-sign TE Hartsock to two-year deal

Published: Mar 10, 2010 at 09:19 AM

NEW YORK -- The Jets announced Wednesday that they had re-signed tight end Ben Hartsock, a major part of the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense last season, to a two-year deal worth $3.2 million.

Hartsock, signed as a free agent last August, had one catch -- a 2-yard touchdown in Week 3 -- but he mostly was used as a blocking complement to Dustin Keller.

Hartsock helped pave the way for a Jets offense that averaged a league-leading 172.2 rushing yards per game behind Thomas Jones, Shonn Greene and Leon Washington.

Hartsock, 29, played his first two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Atlanta Falcons. He has 28 catches for 275 yards in six seasons.

