Jets re-sign K Nick Folk, cut S Gerald Alexander

Published: Mar 14, 2012 at 10:53 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - The Jets re-signed kicker Nick Folk, who spent the last two years with the team.

Folk, a former Pro Bowl selection with Dallas, converted 19 of 25 field-goal attempts last season, but three of those misses were from 50 yards or more.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The Jets also released safety Gerald Alexander and waived wide receiver Michael Campbell.

Folk was signed by the Jets in 2010 after three seasons with the Cowboys. After struggling a bit in his first training camp with New York, Folk was solid while setting the franchise mark with a career-best 56-yard field goal.

He started off strong last year by making his first 11 field-goal attempts, breaking the team record of 10 straight from the start of a season, set by Pat Leahy in 1986 and tied by Jay Feely in 2009.

Alexander was signed late last season after he was waived by Miami, and played in one game but was inactive the last two games of the season.

Campbell, an undrafted free agent out of Temple, spent part of last season on New York's practice squad.

