Jets re-sign guard Moore to four-year deal worth $16M

Published: Feb 28, 2009 at 09:02 AM

Brandon Moore is back on the New York Jets' offensive line after a deal for his replacement fell through.

The Jets re-signed the right guard Saturday to a four-year, $16 million deal a day after Pittsburgh left guard Chris Kemoeatu turned down an offer from New York and returned to the Steelers.

"At the end of the day, when it was said and done, who did they come back to and who ended up there?" Moore said. "I ended up back with the team I wanted to be with. ... We worked it out at the end."

The 28-year-old Moore agreed to terms Friday after being cut Thursday by the Jets, who were due to pay the seven-year veteran a $7 million roster bonus under his former contract.

"When it happened, I wasn't bitter," Moore said. "I've played long enough and I've seen people come and go and I've listened to people's stories and I understand the business side of it. I wasn't upset, honestly. I felt comfortable knowing I could get a job somewhere and knew I was still going into the prime of my career and felt good about my play."

The move comes a day after the Jets made a big splash in free agency, signing former Baltimore linebacker Bart Scott to a six-year, $48 million deal. New York also acquired cornerback Lito Sheppard from Philadelphia for two draft picks.

Moore, considered the team's best run blocker, helped pave the way for Thomas Jones to lead the AFC in rushing last season. The Jets' entire offensive line will return this year, with Moore, center Nick Mangold, left guard Alan Faneca and tackles D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Damien Woody.

"You don't find that too often," Moore said. "Since I've been here, I've never followed a season where the whole line starts 16 games and it's the same guys returning the next season. ... That stuff goes a long way when it gets down to playing football."

Moore was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent defensive lineman out of Illinois in 2002 and was converted to an offensive lineman during training camp. He made his regular-season debut for the Jets in 2003, and has started 73 consecutive regular-season games at right guard since missing three games in the middle of the 2004 season because of an injury.

