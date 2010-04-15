Jets RB Washington signs tender, hopes to be healthy for camp

Before the injury, Washington had hoped to receive a long-term deal from the Jets after being selected as an All-Pro as a kick returner for the 2008 season. He made $535,000 in the final year of his rookie deal and was believed to have been seeking something in the range of $5 million to $6 million per year. Washington chose not to sign a long-term deal that was offered by the Jets, and then came the injury that put his future in jeopardy.