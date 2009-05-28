Jets RB Jones volunteers to work out, but contract squabble remains

"I think across our locker room, the feeling is that this is the time, the offseason, to take care of business," Faneca said. "You wish he could be here every day as we are building, but he is here right now. I expect he will be here for the mandatory dates. I know the offensive line supports him. He keeps the lines of communication open with us. He does it in such a way off the field that on the field less has to be said. I don't know what we have in others. I know what we have in him, and when you put the pads on, you see that."