Jets RB Jones given break from practice, will play vs. Chargers

Published: Jan 13, 2010 at 01:04 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets running back Thomas Jones didn't practice, but he's expected to play in Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game at San Diego.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said Jones was held out of practice Wednesday, as he has for the past few weeks, to give the NFL's third-leading rusher a break. Fullback Tony Richardson also was given the day off.

Ryan said Jones was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but the coach added that the running back could have fully practiced. Ryan said Jones has a bruised knee and there are "no problems at all with him."

Jones rushed for a career-high 1,402 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdowns in the regular season.

Cornerback Donald Strickland (quadriceps) was a full participant after missing the last two games.

