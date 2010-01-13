Jets RB Jones given break from practice, will play vs. Chargers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets running back Thomas Jones didn't practice, but he's expected to play in Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game at San Diego.
Ryan said Jones was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, but the coach added that the running back could have fully practiced. Ryan said Jones has a bruised knee and there are "no problems at all with him."
Jones rushed for a career-high 1,402 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdowns in the regular season.
Cornerback Donald Strickland (quadriceps) was a full participant after missing the last two games.
