Jets RB Greene sidelined by head injury late in win over Bills

New York Jets running back Shonn Greene didn't finish Sunday's 27-11 win over the Buffalo Bills because of a head injury, but he appears to have avoided anything more serious.
"He got smashed in the head," Ryan told reporters. "But he's fine. It was a coaches' decision not to let him back in the game."
It's not known when Greene was injured, but the announcement came with just several minutes left in the game and the Jets holding a lead, making it unlikely he would return.
Ryan said tight end Dustin Keller -- who returned to start the second half after a suffering a head injury during the second quarter -- was allowed to return after he passed concussion protocol tests.