Jets RB Greene sidelined by head injury late in win over Bills

Published: Nov 06, 2011 at 07:10 AM

New York Jets running back Shonn Greene didn't finish Sunday's 27-11 win over the Buffalo Bills because of a head injury, but he appears to have avoided anything more serious.

Jets coach Rex Ryan didn't sound too concerned about the injury during his postgame news conference.

"He got smashed in the head," Ryan told reporters. "But he's fine. It was a coaches' decision not to let him back in the game."

It's not known when Greene was injured, but the announcement came with just several minutes left in the game and the Jets holding a lead, making it unlikely he would return.

Greene had a productive day for the Jets, rushing for 76 yards on 19 carries. Joe McNight finished out the Jets first road win of the season in the backfield.

Ryan said tight end Dustin Keller -- who returned to start the second half after a suffering a head injury during the second quarter -- was allowed to return after he passed concussion protocol tests. 

