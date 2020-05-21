Jets RB Frank Gore 'cool' with backing up Le'Veon Bell

Reuniting with Gase in New York, Gore knows his role is to give Le'Veon Bell a breather. It's a duty he's glad to fill.

Gore last carried the ball fewer than 150 times in his rookie campaign all the way back in 2005. With Bell set to be the lead runner in New York, the 37-year-old Gore could see a career-low in carries this season.

Playing for his fifth team, and fourth in the past four years, Gore is thrilled to carry any role that keeps his NFL career chugging along. He noted he's in New York to help mentor younger backs and aid Gang Green in trying to overtake the division.

With Tom Brady finally gone, Gore joined a host of players from the AFC East viewing the division as "wide open."