Around the NFL

Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:20 PM

Jets RB Frank Gore 'cool' with backing up Le'Veon Bell

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Frank Gore didn't seriously consider retirement this offseason, deciding to continue his career by joining the New York Jets, his third stop on an AFC East team the past three years.

The ageless running back said he knows he still has gas left in the tank.

"I didn't (consider retiring) because... the first 6-7 games (with the Bills last season), I was ballin'... I felt like I could still do it," Gore said Thursday, via Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News.

Gore enters his 16th NFL season. He spent last year in Buffalo, where he carried 166 times in 16 games for 599 yards with two touchdowns while splitting reps with rookie Devin Singletary. In his first six games with the Bills, he carried 86 times for 388 yards (4.5 YPA). In 2018, Gore was with Adam Gase in Miami, where he averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 156 totes.

Reuniting with Gase in New York, Gore knows his role is to give Le'Veon Bell a breather. It's a duty he's glad to fill.

"I'm cool. I'm happy to even be playing this game at my age," he said.

Gore last carried the ball fewer than 150 times in his rookie campaign all the way back in 2005. With Bell set to be the lead runner in New York, the 37-year-old Gore could see a career-low in carries this season.

Playing for his fifth team, and fourth in the past four years, Gore is thrilled to carry any role that keeps his NFL career chugging along. He noted he's in New York to help mentor younger backs and aid Gang Green in trying to overtake the division.

With Tom Brady finally gone, Gore joined a host of players from the AFC East viewing the division as "wide open."

If the Jets are to be the team to finally end the Patriots' streak of dominance, they will need a lot more out of Sam Darnold and Bell than they got last season. Having a workout warrior and professional like Gore in the building can only help the rest of the roster get the most from their talents.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC. The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

Fourth-and-15 alternative draws attention of Patrick Mahomes

The effectiveness of the onside kick has gone by the wayside in recent years thanks to measures implemented to increase player safety, but NFL owners are considering a rule change proposal that could make a considerable impact on close games.
Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers
news

Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers

Adrian Peterson likes the make up of this year's Redskins team, but the veteran running back wishes Washington didn't trade offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'
news

Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'

After being out of the NFL since 2015, the Cowboys DE isn't worried about returning rusty. "God has blessed me with talent," Smith told TMZ. 
Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos
news

Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos

The former NFL MVP is doing what he can to show teams he's back to full health. Newton dispatched a series of Instagram posts this week showing off his throwing and workouts.
Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight
news

Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight

After getting down to 240 pounds during retirement -- and looking every bit that skinny -- Gronkowski told CBS Sports HQ that he's nearly back to his expected playing weight. 
Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'

After an eye-opening rookie campaign, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking to improve in all facets in Year 2 and raise the expectations after being found under the radar.
Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery
news

Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry updates his recovery from offseason hip surgery and provides a hopeful return date to the football field. 
Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually
news

Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually

Chiefs prepping for punting battle to replace Dustin Colquitt with private workouts, video submissions from Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend.
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Devonta Freeman draws offer from Seahawks worth up to $4M

Released by the Falcons, RB Devonta Freeman has drawn interest from the Seahawks, Jets and Eagles. Seattle has also shown interest in Carlos Hyde. 
Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) in action during the NFL regular season game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in San Diego. The Raiders won, 37-29. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL, set to join Cowboys

New Dallas DE Aldon Smith has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the two met via videoconference on Thursday. Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal troubles and suspensions.  
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL