Jets rattle Manziel, Browns in season-opening win

Published: Sep 13, 2015 at 09:08 AM

The New York Jets began their season the right way on Sunday at the Meadowlands, overcoming a slow start -- and a surprise Johnny Manziel cameo -- in a 31-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Here's what you need to know:

  1. The Jets did something on Sunday they didn't manage until their final game last season -- they scored 30 points. Consider it a positive sign with new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Ryan Fitzpatrick limited his mistakes to one interception (that was turned into a fumble recovery by Brandon Marshall) while Chris Ivory looked like a guy ready for a breakout season.
  1. Josh McCown's big effort end-zone dive on the end of Cleveland's opening drive ended in the worst way possible. He suffered a concussion on a hit and lost a fumble. A reminder that the Browns should be wary of their starter from both a performance and durability standpoint.

Manziel replaced McCown and showed some things. He threw his his first NFL touchdown pass -- a pretty rainbow to a wide-open Travis Benjamin for a long score -- and evoked memories of his Texas A&M days with some nice scrambles. But Manziel was reckless with the football, throwing an interception and losing two fumbles.

  1. Antonio Cromartie's season may be in doubt. The Jets cornerback -- brought back to Gotham in the offseason to serve as Darrelle Revis' running mate -- was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter. It did not look good.
  1. This could be another long, long season in Cleveland. The Browns seemingly refused to take advantage of a slow Jets start and finished the game with five turnovers and 12 penalties. The Jets converted those Cleveland turnovers into 21 points, wiping out a 10-7 deficit late in the second quarter.
  1. Jets rookie linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin was taken from MetLife Stadium in an ambulance after he suffered a neck/head injury in the second half. Mauldin was carted to the locker room on a spinal board.
