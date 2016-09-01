Jets quarterback Bryce Petty injured in 14-6 loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Jets quarterback Bryce Petty threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson before injuring his shoulder, but a pair of big plays helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Jets 14-6 Thursday night.
Paul Turner returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown and Ed Reynolds took an interception 90 yards for a score to help the Eagles (4-0) complete an undefeated preseason for the first time since 2012, when they finished 4-12 in Andy Reid's last season as coach.
Petty tossed a perfect strike down the right sideline that Anderson caught in stride after beating JaCorey Shepherd. But the second-year pro took a hard shot on the play and left with a shoulder injury. Petty didn't return even though the Jets said he was probable to come back.
Petty's injury could solve New York's quarterback dilemma. Geno Smith, a former starter, is expected to back up Ryan Fitzpatrick for the second straight season. Rookie Christian Hackenberg is a second-round pick, so his spot should be secure. The Jets (1-3) are considering keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster, but Petty could end up on injured reserve.
Petty, a fourth-round pick in 2015, was 4 of 6 for 87 yards.
Hackenberg followed an up-and-down debut against the Giants last week with an awful performance. He was 11 of 31 for 54 yards and one pick. Hackenberg made a poor throw while being hit by Bryan Braman, and Reynolds reached down to intercept it and ran it back 90 yards.
