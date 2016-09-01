Jets quarterback Bryce Petty injured in 14-6 loss to Eagles

Published: Sep 01, 2016 at 04:10 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Jets quarterback Bryce Petty threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson before injuring his shoulder, but a pair of big plays helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Jets 14-6 Thursday night.

Paul Turner returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown and Ed Reynolds took an interception 90 yards for a score to help the Eagles (4-0) complete an undefeated preseason for the first time since 2012, when they finished 4-12 in Andy Reid's last season as coach.

Petty tossed a perfect strike down the right sideline that Anderson caught in stride after beating JaCorey Shepherd. But the second-year pro took a hard shot on the play and left with a shoulder injury. Petty didn't return even though the Jets said he was probable to come back.

Petty's injury could solve New York's quarterback dilemma. Geno Smith, a former starter, is expected to back up Ryan Fitzpatrick for the second straight season. Rookie Christian Hackenberg is a second-round pick, so his spot should be secure. The Jets (1-3) are considering keeping all four quarterbacks on the roster, but Petty could end up on injured reserve.

Petty, a fourth-round pick in 2015, was 4 of 6 for 87 yards.

Hackenberg followed an up-and-down debut against the Giants last week with an awful performance. He was 11 of 31 for 54 yards and one pick. Hackenberg made a poor throw while being hit by Bryan Braman, and Reynolds reached down to intercept it and ran it back 90 yards.

Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford and most starters for both teams didn't play.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

