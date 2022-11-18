Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the New England Patriots.

The New York Jets signal-caller struggled through his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Pats, tossing three interceptions and completing just 48.8 percent of his passes in the 22-17 loss.

With a rematch on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following Week 8's dismal performance.

"I thought they were good emotions. I mean, I was frustrated. I still believe that nobody outside of this building knows what they're talking about," Wilson retorted.

The second-year quarterback tried to force too many big plays in the first meeting against the Pats, not playing within the offense and taking the easy throws. However, he bounced back in a big way in Week 9, completing 72 percent of his passes with a TD and 154 yards for a career-high 101.1 passer rating in the victory against Buffalo.

Coming off a bye, Sunday's game provides Wilson a chance to show he's turned a corner.

"Excited because it's another challenge. This is a big divisional game for us obviously,'" Wilson said, "so not necessarily to feel like I got to prove anything, like, 'Last game didn't go great and I have to do something different this time.'"

As he's done to so many young QBs, Bill Belichick has had Wilson's number. In three starts against the Pats, including one shortened by injury, Wilson has thrown seven INTs to just two passing TDs (both coming in Week 8). The seven interceptions are tied for the most versus a single opponent in the past two seasons, per NFL Research (Andy Dalton vs. Arizona).

The Jets have failed to score more than 17 points in Wilson's three games against New England.

Coach Robert Saleh defended Wilson this week, saying that some are "holding him hostage" for a few bad plays.

"From a narrative standpoint, to try to attack a young man for four or five plays that are four or five teachable moments, in my mind, I think we're missing the big picture on it," Saleh said. "That's all."