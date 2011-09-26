Jets QB Sanchez will wear shield to protect broken nose

The Jets quarterback suffered what the team called a "minor break" in his nose during Sunday's 34-24 loss at Oakland, but he doesn't have any limitations and will play in New York's next game at Baltimore.
Meanwhile, cornerback Antonio Cromartie has a bruised lung and ribs, and his playing status is uncertain. The Jets also announced that backup tight end Jeff Cumberland is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles' tendon.
It has been a particularly rough start to the season for Sanchez, who was tested for a concussion after the season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys and bruised his throwing arm in the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sanchez was hit in the face on a sack by Oakland's Kamerion Wimbley in the third quarter Sunday. Sanchez finished the game by wearing a visor, which he will do for the next few weeks, including next Sunday's game.
Sanchez popped into the locker room briefly Monday and didn't speak with reporters; his weekly press conference is on Wednesdays. But he didn't have a bandage on his nose or visible signs that there was any issue with it.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press