Jets QB Sanchez injures right knee against Bills

Published: Dec 03, 2009 at 03:32 PM

Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was escorted to the locker room after hurting his right knee early in the third quarter against Buffalo.

In his postgame press conference, Jets coach Rex Ryan said he is optimistic Sanchez will be ready to play next week against the Buccaneers.

Sanchez will get an MRI on Friday, but Ryan is hopeful that it is just a knee strain.

Sanchez appeared to be hurt when he dived head first to end an 8-yard run on New York's second possession of the second half on Thursday night.

He stayed in the game for two more plays before being replaced by Kellen Clemens.

Sanchez was examined by trainers for several minutes on the sideline before he made his way with a slight limp to the locker room. Sanchez was nursing a sore left knee this week after he was hurt in a 17-6 win over Carolina last weekend.

He was 7 of 15 for 104 yards and a touchdown pass against Buffalo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE