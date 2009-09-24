Jets QB Sanchez deals with knee tendinitis, should play vs. Titans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie quarterback Mark Sanchez has some tendinitis in his right knee that isn't expected to affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
"It's not that big a deal," Ryan said of Sanchez's knee. "He has something. I don't know how to describe it than just to say it's a little tendinitis. But he's fine. I mean, he fully participated and moved around great, I thought."
Added offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer: "Mark's totally fine."
Sanchez appeared on the Jets' injury report Thursday afternoon under "full participation in practice."
"Make sure he's on that list," Ryan said, drawing a few laughs from reporters. "I don't mean anything by that."
The Jets, of course, were fined by the NFL last week for failing to put former quarterback Brett Favre on injury reports over the final third of last season even though the team knew he had a torn right biceps tendon. The Jets were fined $75,000, and general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former coach Eric Mangini were fined $25,000 apiece.
"I don't think he's going to be able to play this week," Ryan said. "I'm not declaring him out right now, but I don't think there's any way he's playing this week."
