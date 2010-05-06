Jets QB Sanchez begins running in rehabilitation from knee surgery

Published: May 06, 2010 at 11:12 AM

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ran on a treadmill for the first time since his knee surgery, NFL Network's Lindsay Soto reported Thursday.

Sanchez is working out with a trainer at USC, where he played in college. He is from Southern California and stays there during part of the offseason.

Sanchez had a procedure on his left knee Feb. 17 to repair the patella ligament. He said two weeks ago that he hoped to be running on the ground sometime around mid-May, so it appears he's ahead of schedule.

Sanchez hopes to participate in the Jets' June 14-16 minicamp. He isn't in danger of missing training camp.

