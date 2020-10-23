Jets QB Sam Darnold: Trevor Lawrence talk in New York is 'out of my control'

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ was once the young hotshot promised to save a morbid franchise. Now Darnold is experiencing what all other New York Jets QBs since ﻿Joe Namath﻿ have felt as the fan base pines for the next big thing.

The 0-6 Jets sit in the catbird seat to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -- presuming he doesn't pull a ﻿John Elway﻿ or ﻿Eli Manning﻿ -- the consensus best QB product since ﻿Andrew Luck﻿ entered the NFL.

The Lawrence hype in New York has gotten to the point where Darnold can't ignore it.

"Yeah, you know, I mean, I have social media," Darnold said Thursday, via ESPN. "I've seen some of the things, but ... Yeah, we've got a game to win this week and that's all we're worried about."

Darnold has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice Thursday as he hopes to return soon. Injuries have been part of the reason some are ready to move on from the USC product.

The former No. 3 overall pick has been put in a disastrous situation. The Jets offensive line has never been any good. Mid-American Conference teams have better weapons than the Jets. And the coaching staff under Adam Gase has proven to be as poor as any in recent memory.

It all adds up to Gang Green potentially making sweeping changes next season, including swapping Darnold for Lawrence or another rookie signal-caller.

"For me, it's out of my control," he said. "I'm here to do my best and help this team win games."

Like far too many of his passes, Darnold isn't entirely accurate.