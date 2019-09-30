Around the NFL

Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared for non-contact drills

Published: Sep 30, 2019 at 06:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Sam Darnold is back at practice.

New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday the second-year quarterback has been cleared to participate in non-contact work. He'll begin throwing today as well. While it's progress, it's not the development the Jets were hoping for.

"I know it's not the clear-and-cut answer that we were hoping for, but the positive thing is it gives a chance to get him out at practice and being able to go through all that stuff -- he just can't have any contact," Gase said.

Darnold has been sidelined since the beginning of Week 2 with mononucleosis. He was cleared to do cardio last week but was awaiting further tests on his spleen to proceed further.

Gase was asked if Darnold's spleen still being swollen is the reason for the QB being limited in practice.

"This is just part of the process, this whole -- like I'm not an expert on the whole mono thing -- but this sounds like this is routine as far as how they go about this situation," he said. "I'm asking questions and trying to get as much information as I can so I can have a plan going forward for this week."

Fresh off a bye week, the Jets will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With Darnold's game status unclear at the moment, Gase is prepping for an offense with and without the young QB.

"It's not an ideal situation," he said. "It was the first question I asked. It would be one thing if you're looking at a guy that's played in the league like 12 years or something. We could go a whole week, and all of a sudden get the rug pulled out from under us, but this is more of a situation of when you got a younger backup and if he was going to play he'd need the reps. It's kind of one of those things where the sooner the better that I have an answer. Right now it is what it is. I just have to keep kind of preparing with a possibility of Sam Darnold and a possibility that Luke Falk might have to go."

While he's anxious to take the field after a lengthy absence, Darnold knows he can't rush his return.

"It's out of my control," Darnold said. "My spleen's going to do what it's going to do. Right now, I'm just focused on if they say I can get some cardio in -- getting as much cardio in as I can -- making sure that I'm in shape so if I were to go out there and play a game I hold up."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Von Miller expects to avoid PUP list to open camp with knee 'all healed up'

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller continues to exude confidence he'll be ready for the prime-time Week 1 bout against the division-rival New York Jets.

news

Frustrated Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't rule out sitting out for 2023 season

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have until July 17 to come to a long-term contract, or the running back will play 2023 under the $10.1 million franchise tag unless he sits out the entire season.

news

Jets' Aaron Rodgers on Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson: They could be the 'best' CB and WR in NFL

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes second-year cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson can be the best at their position at some point in the NFL.

news

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'

Frank Clark's recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.

news

Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: Only goal is to 'compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL's first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne feels he 'didn't give the team my best effort' in 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to the media Friday and took personal responsibility for his lackluster 2022 season, saying that he "didn't give the team my best effort," but feels like he's seeing growth from himself and his teammates after the rough season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More