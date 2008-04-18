Jets QB's daughter blessed by Pope

Published: Apr 18, 2008 at 10:37 AM

WASHINGTON -- There's no playbook that could've prepared Kellen Clemens for this.

The New York Jets quarterback was moved to tears Thursday after Pope Benedict XVI blessed and kissed his newborn daughter, Kate Elizabeth, following Benedict's two-hour, open-air Mass at Nationals Park.

Benedict was greeting some of the more than 45,000 in attendance when he came upon Clemens, his wife, Nicole, and their nearly 4-week-old baby, who were sitting on the aisle in one of the rows of floor seating.

"My eyes welled up with tears, it was such a moving experience," Clemens said. "I don't really know if we fully understand just how special it was. That's a direct descendant of Peter, and there he is giving a blessing and a kiss to our child."

Clemens and his family were in Washington as part of the group Catholic Athletes For Christ.

"To have the day unfold the way it did was just an awesome experience," Clemens said.

Clemens, who was shaky after winning the starting job midway through last season, will again compete with Chad Pennington for the Jets' No. 1 quarterback spot this preseason.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 18 injury report for 2022 NFL season

Full injury reports for Saturday's doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Jaguars top Titans to win AFC South; Packers lose to Lions on Sunday night

Will the Titans or Jaguars win the AFC South on Saturday night? Can the Packers clinch a playoff berth against the Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 18 game.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'

The Patriots' Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per UC Medical Center doctors, after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE