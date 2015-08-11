Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I'll be back'

Published: Aug 11, 2015 at 07:49 AM

Jets coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday that Geno Smith will be out for 6-10 weeks with a broken jaw after being "sucker punched" by IK Enemkpali, who has since been released.

The news of Smith's injury shocked the NFL community and prompted several comments. Here's a look at what some are saying on Twitter:

Geno Smith on Instagram: "ILL BE BACK!"

