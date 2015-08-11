Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I'll be back'

Jets coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday that Geno Smith will be out for 6-10 weeks with a broken jaw after being "sucker punched" by IK Enemkpali, who has since been released.
The news of Smith's injury shocked the NFL community and prompted several comments. Here's a look at what some are saying on Twitter:
😥— BEAST (@BMarshall) August 11, 2015
Umm @nyjets just saying I already look great in green. #ComingbacktoNYC #ThrowboyTees pic.twitter.com/upoPxJx3NU— jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) August 11, 2015
Prayers up, wishin lil bro a speedy recovery @GenoSmith7 .."It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up." -Vince Lombardi— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) August 11, 2015
Belichick tells players from the jump, "if you fight in practice, when it's over just go straight to the locker room and hit the showers."— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 11, 2015
What is all this quarterback violence smh!— Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) August 11, 2015
Welcome to the National Fighting League.— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) August 11, 2015
First the Cam Newton fight now Genotype Smith out because of a locker room fight, not sure where I missed the part of Qbs being leaders— Beanie Wells (@BeanieWells26) August 11, 2015
Makes me wonder if those Qbs have gained respect in the locker room. No way you see a Peyton manning,Russel Wilson,Tom Brady fighting— Beanie Wells (@BeanieWells26) August 11, 2015
So fighting QBs is what's hot in the league right now?!?! Quickest way out the door is to go at the franchise smh #CamNewton #GenoSmith— Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) August 11, 2015
Bowles understatement of the day:— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 11, 2015
"You don’t walk up to another man and punch him in the face.”
Whoever it was I hope he's an exceptional player because if not he's getting his walking papers— FABIAN WASHINGTON (@FABEWASH31) August 11, 2015
The Jets might send buddy home on a greyhound. No flight No Train. Let him think about his actions on a long bus ride.— FABIAN WASHINGTON (@FABEWASH31) August 11, 2015
Probably not a good idea to knock out your starting QB and break his jaw...probably— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 11, 2015
And I thought I was having a bad week @nyjets— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) August 11, 2015
When Clint Longley sucker-punched Staubach, I traded him for the No. 2 pick in 1977 draft. We took some guy named @Tony_Dorsett.— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 11, 2015