Around the NFL

Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I don't feel any pressure'

Published: Jul 04, 2015 at 04:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets starting quarterback gig is Geno Smith's to lose, but the third-year signal-caller isn't fretting about the expectations.

"I don't feel any pressure," he said this week at his local youth football camp, via the team's official website. "The key thing is that going into (training) camp, going in with the right mindset. I feel like we have a lot of room for improvement, but I love the way we're working and competing. To have guys around me that are so, so good, it takes all the pressure off of me."

If Ryan Fitzpatrick or rookie Bryce Petty gets significant consideration for the starting gig it means Smith bombed out.

"I'm in competition with myself to try and be perfect. I'm in competition with Ryan, I'm in competition with Bryce, all the guys out there, the defense," Smith said. "I'm in competition with the guys on the offense. We all want to try and perfect our game, and we're all going to set the standard high and try and hold each other accountable."

Smith is surrounded by the best collection of offensive talent he's had in New York, with the addition of Brandon Marshall and rookie Devin Smith to the receiving corps.

"The key thing is just go into it with the right mindset. Every single play counts. Make the right play -- not too hard, not too much pressure," he said. "Go out there read the defense, get the ball into the hands of the playmakers."

The Jets' defense is good enough to win games, Gang Green just needs Smith not to screw up.

Many are skeptical that the GenoCoaster can somehow even out his performances. If he doesn't show improvement during training camp, that pressure will ramp up considerably. 

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Lindsay Rhodes to recap Antonio Gates' suspension and the 'Top 100' rankings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

N'Keal Harry very open to remaining with Patriots: 'I've just been focused on helping this team win'

N'Keal Harry's July trade request signaled he likely wouldn't be long for New England. If you asked him about his desires Friday, he sure didn't sound like someone who wanted to be shipped out of town. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on "Inside Training Camp." Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.
news

Roundup: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (hip/back) sits out practice

﻿Travis Kelce﻿'s early exit from Thursday's practice has carried over into today. Kelce (hip/back) did not participate in Kansas City's Friday session.
news

Cowboys look to use Tony Pollard more as Ezekiel Elliott doesn't need to 'run the ball 25-30 times a game'

The Cowboys are ready to utilize skills of Tony Pollard to expand their offensive potential as head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe Ezekiel Elliott needs "to run the ball 25-30 times a game."
news

Nick Bosa 'trending' toward Week 1 return for 49ers

Nick Bosa's rehab has been long, as it is with any ACL tear, but a key detail is on his side. He'd suffered the injury about as early in the season as possible, and nearly 11 months later, he's passed his physical and expects to be ready to play in Week 1.
news

Joey Bosa shares early impressions of Chargers' new defense under HC Brandon Staley

A new era has begun in earnest for the Chargers, and it's brought with it a new set of responsibilities for star edge rusher Joey Bosa.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms, language on reworked deal

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers are officially turning the page, agreeing to terms on a reworked deal ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Randall Cobb excited to be back in Green Bay after trade from Texans: 'I can breathe again'

Randall Cobb practiced Thursday as a member of the Packers for the first time since the 2018 season and seemed to be glowing from the combined joy of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and an apparent relief to have left Houston.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank 'disappointed' by Julio Jones' desire to be traded after 10 years with club

The entire development surrounding ﻿Julio Jones﻿ disappointed Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who wondered why a decade together that included fond memories wasn't enough to keep a beloved player in town.
news

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) limited at Cowboys practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited at practice Thursday, while dealing with a muscle strain in his right throwing shoulder.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW