Jets QB Geno Smith: 'I don't feel any pressure'

The New York Jets starting quarterback gig is Geno Smith's to lose, but the third-year signal-caller isn't fretting about the expectations.
"I don't feel any pressure," he said this week at his local youth football camp, via the team's official website. "The key thing is that going into (training) camp, going in with the right mindset. I feel like we have a lot of room for improvement, but I love the way we're working and competing. To have guys around me that are so, so good, it takes all the pressure off of me."
If Ryan Fitzpatrick or rookie Bryce Petty gets significant consideration for the starting gig it means Smith bombed out.
"I'm in competition with myself to try and be perfect. I'm in competition with Ryan, I'm in competition with Bryce, all the guys out there, the defense," Smith said. "I'm in competition with the guys on the offense. We all want to try and perfect our game, and we're all going to set the standard high and try and hold each other accountable."
Smith is surrounded by the best collection of offensive talent he's had in New York, with the addition of Brandon Marshall and rookie Devin Smith to the receiving corps.
"The key thing is just go into it with the right mindset. Every single play counts. Make the right play -- not too hard, not too much pressure," he said. "Go out there read the defense, get the ball into the hands of the playmakers."
Many are skeptical that the GenoCoaster can somehow even out his performances. If he doesn't show improvement during training camp, that pressure will ramp up considerably.
