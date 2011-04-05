Jets QB Brunell files bankruptcy plan to keep memorabilia

Brunell became wealthy during a lucrative and successful NFL career that began with the Green Bay Packers in 1993. He was the first quarterback for the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995, receiving three Pro Bowl nods with the team while entrenching himself in the community. But two failed business partnerships -- a real-estate development company called Champion LLC and an investment in 12 Whataburger restaurant franchises -- led the quarterback to his present financial state.