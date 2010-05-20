Jets propose new deal to Revis, who wants to be highest-paid CB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Darrelle Revis wants a big payday that matches his lofty status as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.
The New York Jets' All-Pro said Thursday that the team last week sent his agents a contract proposal that's being evaluated. Considered by many to be the league's top shutdown cornerback, Revis is scheduled to make just $1 million in the fourth season of his six-year rookie deal.
"If everything's right, the numbers are right, and everything's good, then I'll sign on the dotted line," Revis said. "If it's not and we have to negotiate more, then that's what we have to do."
Revis wants to be the highest-paid player at his position, something he believes isn't an outrageous request considering he's coming off an outstanding season in which he routinely handled opponents' top receivers. Oakland Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha currently holds the highest-paid distinction after signing a three-year, $45.3 million deal last offseason.
"I think that is fair," Revis said. "This is not where I'm fighting against the Jets and they're fighting against me."
"They believe I should be the highest-paid player at my position," Revis said. "They understand that, and I understand that. I don't think anybody would want to settle for less if they were in my situation right now. It's something that's going to get done.
"This is family to me. The Jets are family to me, and I trust them and respect them, and I hope they would do the same."
Revis said the team has promised him it would take care of the contract by training camp in August. Revis' agents, Neil Schwartz and Jon Feinsod, also represent former guard Pete Kendall and tight end Chris Baker, both of whom held out a few years ago in bitter contract disputes.
Revis said he hasn't yet considered the possibility of holding out if something isn't done before training camp.
"I wish I could answer that question, but right now, I can't," he said. "Right now, I'm just focusing on being here at OTAs (organized team activities). I told them I wasn't going to hold out in OTAs. I wanted to be here, and I wanted to be a part of this team. I'm one of the leaders on this team, so I wanted to be here and be a part of this."
Jets coach Rex Ryan believes Super Bowl XLVII will, and should, be played in New York/New Jersey over the two other contenders, Tampa and Miami.
A recent Internet report said Revis and his agents were looking for the cornerback to receive $20 million per season.
"I don't know where the $20 million came from," Revis said. "I never told you guys that. I don't know who brought that up, but I'm sure it's not going to be up in that area. That's insane. I mean, that would be great. Who wouldn't want $20 million? That's a high price, but we're working it out right now."
Revis didn't reveal how much the Jets' offer is for, but he said it wasn't anywhere near $20 million per year.
"I wish I could make $20 million, but that's not going to happen," he said. "Let's just bring it back to reality."
The Jets must make a few tough decisions in the next few months, as well as next winter. In addition to Revis, Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold has asked for an extension, and linebacker David Harris and left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson could look for long-term deals.
"Those are some of the core guys, and we've got to keep those core guys here," Revis said. "Me and Tannenbaum and Rex, we talk about this all the time. We understand the goal here of what we want to do as a team, and it's keeping those core guys here."
