Jets players rip Sanchez as 'lazy,' dream of Manning

The Mark Sanchez honeymoon in New York ended many moons ago, and according to a collection of Jets players, core questions persist about the quarterback's ability to guide his team into the future.
In searing comments made anonymously to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, teammates called out Sanchez for everything from his off-the-field preparation to his sometimes haunting and inconsistent play.
"We have to bring in another quarterback that will make him work at practice," one player told the newspaper. "He's lazy and content because he knows he's not going to be benched."
Changes are under way in New York, with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer out the door and former Dolphins coach Tony Sparano replacing him. It's a move that could impact Sanchez's future, although if Sparano's tedious courtship with Chad Henne in Miami is any indication, perhaps the quarterback will wear a longer leash.
Sanchez's teammates aren't so patient. Asked about the possibility of pursuing Peyton Manning -- depending on what the Colts decide to do with their star quarterback -- one team source said Sanchez's career development shouldn't stand in the way.
"Come on. That's a no-brainer," the source told the Daily News. "If you have a chance to get a healthy 36-year-old Peyton Manning and you don't do it, then you're stupid. If I could get a healthy 36-year-old Peyton Manning, then, hell yeah, I would trade Sanchez."
Another player linked Manning to coach Rex Ryan's long-promised Super Bowl appearance: "We already have (Manning's) coach -- (offensive consultant) Tom Moore. Plus, he's a field general and will get everyone lined up. He will get his playmakers the ball. We can win a Super Bowl with Peyton."
Sanchez was a mixed bag this season, throwing for a career-high 26 touchdowns but relinquishing a personal-worst 26 turnovers, leading one teammate to question if he's capable of taking the team to the next step.
"How can we when he's not improving at all?" one player said. "He thinks he is, but he's not. He has shown us what he's capable of."