Jets players lend a hand in 'promposal'

The New York Jets have done a lot of rebuilding in the offseason. They have a new coach, filled some roster holes and have helped set up prom dates.
OK, so that last one might not be part of Todd Bowles' plan, but at least it's helpful. Defensive back Antonio Cromartie and wide receiver Chris Owusu stepped in to help Sarah Kardonsky ask Michael Pagano to the prom.
Clearly, Pagano is a Jets fan. He's already dusted off his Revis jersey. He said yes, obviously. Green and white tux, anyone?
Daniel Williams is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com and wasn't nearly this creative for prom. You can follow him at @_danielwilliams.