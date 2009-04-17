Jets players appreciate 'fun' first practice under new coach Ryan

"This is a good football team, so we expect to win, and I think our tempo in practice and all that should be reflective of that," Ryan said. "If we walk around, and I know maybe it's sometimes it's, 'Don't say anything. Let our pads do our talking.' Yeah, we're going to let our pads do our talking, you'll see, and those opponents will see. But we want to have fun and we want to be ourselves.