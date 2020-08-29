Jets planning to sign veteran receiver Donte Moncrief

The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief once he passes COVID-19 protocols, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The former Indianapolis Colts starter spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers and recently worked out for the Jets.
In 77 career games, the 27-year-old Ole Miss product has 204 receptions and 21 touchdown catches.
Moncrief is expected to provide depth to a Jets wide-receiving corps which includes Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims.