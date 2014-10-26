Jets plan to unleash Percy Harvin despite little practice

Despite the fact that Harvin has had just four practices, multiple reports suggest that the Jets plan to work him into the offense in a variety of ways against Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
The Star-Ledger also talked with a few players who have hinted at a potential trick play with Harvin on kickoffs.
"You never know," Saalim Hakim said. "We could always run a little reverse off that. We're just preparing for different things, different plays. It's all good. Hey, we've got a lot of stuff planned that y'all ain't seen yet. Y'all going to see it, though, on game day."
There are some Jets who believe that the team is still alive in the playoff hunt, which at 1-6 is more than a stretch. But if Rex Ryan feels the same way, expect Harvin to be all over the place Sunday.
