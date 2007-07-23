Jets place WR Dwight, LB Chatham on PUP list, waive S Peters, G Moran

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 01:10 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) -The New York Jets placed veteran wide receiver Tim Dwight and linebacker Matt Chatham on the physically-unable-to-perform list Monday.

The team also signed free-agent center Joseph Villani, and waived safety Leonard Peters and guard Dominic Moran.

Dwight had 16 catches - nine on third-down plays - for 112 yards in his first season with New York. He was also the team's primary punt returner with a 10.4-yard average before he injured a foot and missed the last five regular-season games and the playoff game at New England.

Chatham played in 16 games last season, his first with New York, and had 34 tackles, including 15 on special teams.

The moves mean neither Dwight or Chatham will practice with the Jets when training camp opens Friday, but the two could be added to the active roster at any time. Both can also participate in team meetings.

Villani, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound center from Pittsburgh, played in 35 games with the Panthers and was selected to play in the Hula Bowl. Villani, a standout player from nearby Wantagh, N.Y., joined the Panthers as a walk-on transfer from Bucknell in 2003.

The hard-hitting Peters signed with the Jets as a rookie free agent on May 12 after playing in 50 games with Hawaii. Moran, also signed by New York on May 12, started 36 games on the offensive line for Western Michigan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

Tom Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card #144 sold for $2,252,855 million after 67 bids at the Leland Spring Classic Auction on Friday night.
news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Houston Police Department investigating report filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department released a statement that a complainant on Friday filed a criminal report against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. 
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW