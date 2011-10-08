Jets place LB Thomas on IR, sign LB Jones from practice squad

Published: Oct 08, 2011 at 11:26 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have placed linebacker Bryan Thomas on season-ending injured reserve and signed linebacker Eddie Jones from the practice squad.

The move Saturday to place Thomas on IR was expected after he tore his left Achilles tendon in the Jets' 34-17 loss at Baltimore last Sunday. Thomas was in his 10th season with the Jets and is their longest-tenured player, but is due to become a free agent after this season. He led Rex Ryan's squad with 6.0 sacks last season.

Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in August, and was among the Jets' final cuts before they re-signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 28.

The Jets (2-2) play the AFC East-rival Patriots (3-1) on Sunday in New England.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

