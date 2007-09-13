Jets' Pennington throws, but status unclear for Sunday

Published: Sep 13, 2007 at 12:48 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Chad Pennington dropped back and threw a few light passes.

That counts as significant progress for the injured New York Jets quarterback, who was still preparing Thursday to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pennington appeared to favor his injured right ankle in practice, but made some throws during drills after not taking any snaps the previous day during the half-hour period that the media are allowed to view.

Pennington, hurt on a sack during New York's loss to New England on Sunday, had his right ankle again heavily wrapped and still moved somewhat gingerly, but his limp was less noticeable. Pennington, who usually speaks to the media only on Wednesdays, was listed on the team's injury report as limited in practice for the second straight day.

According to a few published reports, citing unnamed sources, the Jets have already decided that second-year quarterback Kellen Clemens will start against the Ravens. While it would seem unlikely the Jets would play an injured Pennington against one of the league's toughest defenses, the team hasn't made any official decision public.

Coach Eric Mangini addressed the media before practice and gave little insight into Pennington's progress.

"We have a program for him and he followed the program," Mangini said. "It will change each day."

When asked how he thought Pennington looked on the field Wednesday, Mangini smiled.

"He looked like he was working to get ready," he said.

Clemens, the team's second-round pick out of Oregon last year, won the backup spot by beating out veteran Marques Tuiasosopo with an outstanding preseason.

"Whenever my number is called, I will go out and do the best that I can to adjust," Clemens said. "I'm getting some information from my teammates on how fast it is, but you have to be ready and make the adjustments."

Whether it's Clemens or Pennington, wide receiver Laveranues Coles contends it doesn't really matter to the players.

"We all have jobs to do," he said. "When the opportunity arises, it's up to each individual to take advantage of it. If it happens for (Clemens), then everyone stands behind him. Every guy in this locker room we hang our hat on and stand behind because this is all that we have. We have to look at each other and be able to ride with each other regardless of who is on the field."

Mangini also defused any talk of a quarterback controversy, even if Clemens plays Sunday and has an outstanding game against the Ravens.

"Chad's the starting quarterback," Mangini said. "He's the starting quarterback."

