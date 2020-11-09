What to watch for in Patriots-Jets 'Monday Night Football' matchup

Let's face it: Monday Night Football is a must-win affair for the Patriots (2-5).

For division rivalry purposes, the Jets (0-8) have lost eight straight to New England, with their last victory coming in overtime in 2015. Fresh off a winless October, Cam Newton﻿'s Pats do not want to be the ones to end that streak and give New York its first W of the year, if they intend to somehow salvage their season.

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Patriots and Jets face off on MNF (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN):

Is this Cam's last stand?

Since returning from his brief bout with COVID-19, Newton has struggled mightily in the passing game. After averaging 238 pass yards through the first three games, he's managed just 127.5 YPG over the last three, giving him a career-low 190.5 YPG on the year. Back-to-back lopsided losses to the Broncos and 49ers saw Newton look uncomfortable in the face of pressure, which led to two fumbles and five picks. He currently owns the worst TD-INT ratio (2-7) in the NFL. He threw for 174 yards -- his most since Week 2 -- versus the Bills in Week 8, but a game-sealing lost fumble on his ninth carry became the headline. New York hasn't done much well, but it's been competent defending the run (see: holding the Chiefs to 50 yards). Part of the Jets' success in that area last week, however, had to do with K.C. feasting through the air. Success on the ground will likely still be there for New England, but Newton and his patchwork receiving corps will have to be on one accord and convert opportunities against one of the NFL's worst pass defenses. If they aren't, his QB1 status could very well come into question.

Will the Jets...finally get a win?