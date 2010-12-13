Jets, Packers have issues that make reaching playoffs a struggle

New York made it to the AFC title game last season and ran its record to 9-2 before dropping two straight. Should the Jets stumble, the thumbing of noses at Ryan and the self-hype machine will be immeasurable. They'd have brought it on themselves. The only way they can prevent that is to play their best football of their season over the final three weeks. However, the obstacles in their way are serious -- with some of those hurdles coming from within their own building.