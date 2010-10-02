Jets' Pace ruled out for AFC East showdown vs. Bills

NEW YORK -- Jets linebacker Calvin Pace has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game with a broken right foot that has sidelined him since late in the preseason.
Pace practiced for the first time on a limited basis Friday and was listed as questionable for the game at Buffalo. But he didn't travel with the team Saturday so he could continue his rehabilitation.
Pace broke the foot during New York's preseason loss to Washington on Aug. 27.
He also missed the first four games last season after he was suspended by the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances. He still led New York's top-ranked defense with a career-high eight sacks.
