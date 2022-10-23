Jets owner Woody Johnson on the team's 4-2 start: 'It's a symphony of effort'

Jets owner Woody Johnson was cautious, not wanting to let the good feeling overflow. In a conversation during the NFL's Fall League Meeting in New York last week, Johnson said a version of "it's early" several times.

But yes, thanks in part to his shockingly 4-2 Jets, he can notice a difference in the city and its media market. Both the Jets and the 5-1 Giants are thriving, a notable thing given the struggles of the last several years.

"It feels great," Johnson told NFL.com, while exiting the owners' meeting. "The fans are ecstatic. They love what we've done so far, but this is a long season, it's a marathon. Coach [Robert Saleh] is right. Forget about what we've done, concentrate on what we have to do this week."

That would be a game today against the Broncos, who will be without quarterback Russell Wilson due to a hamstring injury. A winnable game, for sure, and another opportunity for the Jets to build on their laurels.

"I think it's early in the season but it looks positive so far," Johnson said. "The team's coming together, culture is taking hold. The young players, rookies are playing great and the veterans ... Duane Brown, he's a man. When I saw him leading [Braxton Berrios] into the end zone, I said, that's pretty impressive."

The Jets are off to their best start since the 2015 season, when they were 4-1 through six weeks including a bye. Their last 5-1 start was in 2010, the season that saw them reach the AFC Championship Game.

Saleh's defense, in particular, has been legit. The Jets are the only team in the NFL to record at least 47 quarterback hits, 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Only four other teams since 2000 have accomplished this feat through six weeks.

The excitement from the fans also has been measurable. In the first five weeks of the season, the team's social media accounts are up, with video views up 91%, engagement up 45% and 75% more followers, per the team.

It's all a product of how general manager Joe Douglas and Saleh have worked together. While the two didn't come in together, the early returns of their relationship have been a positive.