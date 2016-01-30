Around the NFL

Jets owner Woody Johnson irked by losses to Bills

Published: Jan 30, 2016 at 04:02 AM

The New York Jets' impressive turnaround season crashed with a resounding thud in Orchard Park in early January. Nearly a month later, owner Woody Johnson hasn't forgotten.

"I think those things stay for a long time," Johnson said Friday of New York's 22-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in his first public speaking appearance in a year. "They're kind of indelible ink. You've got to move on, move forward and learn from what happened in that game. Twice when we played Buffalo, the same thing. We've got to be better, that's all."

The loss was doubly haunting for Gang Green. Entering with a win-and-you're-in scenario, the Jets blew an opportunity at the playoffs against a shorthanded Bills team -- the Steelers stole the sixth seed with an easy win over the Browns. But what made the close divisional loss even worse was that it was the second time that season that first-year coach Todd Bowles had fallen to his brash predecessor, Rex Ryan.

"I think we played the game the same way twice," Johnson added. "That's what I recall. I don't know what you guys think. I hate to lose the same way twice, and that's not what we did during the season. We played pretty well. We got better. When we played the Patriots the second time, we did better. Todd's aware of that."

In both losses, the Jets held the Bills to less than 300 yards on offense, but could barely muster more than 300 on their side of the ball. Gang Green was also tortured by seven combined turnovers in the two contests -- Ryan Fitzpatrick's three-interception fourth quarter acted as the season's death knell.

New York earned a 10-6 record for the first time since 2010 and completed a six-win turnaround in its first season with a rookie coach, but for the first time in a while, Johnson isn't celebrating minor victories.

Part of that is because the potential in East Rutherford is great going forward. Jets receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker combined for 2,529 yards and 26 touchdowns, and caught at least one touchdown each in eight games, an NFL record. Chris Ivory finished sixth in the league in rushing with a career-high 1,070 yards. Fitzpatrick played the quarterback position in New York with a boyishness and consistency -- until Week 17, of course -- that the Jets hadn't seen since the early days of Chad Pennington. Oh, and the defense remains stacked with Pro Bowlers.

So don't expect to see Johnson and Jets fans kicking and screaming in simple delight for winning seasons any more, especially if they're not getting it done in big games against Rex and the like. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Steelers on Thursday night

The New England Patriots jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looking forward to teaming up with QB Josh Dobbs in return from IR

Getting ready for his first game back from injured reserve, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke on his excitement to team up with QB Josh Dobbs and hopefully keep his team in the playoff race.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kicker Robbie Gould announces retirement after 18 NFL seasons

An illustrious kicking career has reached its end. Veteran placekicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons Thursday via an article published by The Players' Tribune.
news

Ravens' Odell Beckham looking forward to reuniting with Rams in Week 14: It's 'all love and respect'

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is looking forward to squaring off against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in a pivotal Week 14 matchup.
news

Dolphins sign RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not panicking about finishing strong in 'crazy' season

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not panicking after Kansas City's offense has largely sputtered and talked about the keys to finishing strong. "This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said.   
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on first-place matchup with Falcons: 'Every game we play from here on out is a playoff game'

In the eyes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the playoffs are kicking off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NFL sends memo to teams regarding conduct of club personnel following 49ers-Eagles sideline incident

Following Sunday's sideline skirmish in the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles game, the league sent a memo to all clubs underscoring that teams' game-day staff must abstain from involving themselves in any game altercations or making physical contact with another team's player. 
news

Week 14 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Week 14 injury reports for all 15 games. 