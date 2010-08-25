Jets owner: No new developments in Revis holdout saga

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 05:54 AM

ATLANTA -- I just spoke with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson at the Special League Meeting on Wednesday, and he told me that to his knowledge, there is nothing new with the team and holdout cornerback Darrelle Revis.

I asked Johnson if there have been any recent meetings or negotiations, and he said the team and Revis' representatives have promised not to publicly discuss the matter. But Johnson said, again, to his knowledge, there have been no new developments.

Lastly, I asked him if he expects Revis to report to the team anytime soon. Johnson said, to his knowledge, things remain "status quo."

There have been conflicting reports in the past few days regarding Revis' holdout. The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the sides are close to coming to terms on a new deal.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Revis' agents and the Jets were supposed to meet Tuesday night, but the Daily News said there are strong indications that such a meeting never took place.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards sees 'similarities' between his former QB Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has experienced a change of scenery this offseason, going from the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the three-win Chicago Bears, but he's found a degree of familiarity thanks to the teams' quarterbacks.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bob Brown dies at 81

Bob Brown, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle known for his tenacity in the trenches through the 1960s and early 1970s, died Friday night at the age of 81.

news

Panthers' Brian Burns: Rookie QB Bryce Young 'put quite a stamp on the locker room' during minicamp

Veteran Panthers gave their first impressions of rookie QB Bryce Young, who's already climbed the depth chart ahead of training camp.

news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Eagles hype entering 2023: 'We love being the underdogs'

With the Philadelphia Eagles favorites to win the NFC East in 2023, New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux says the team enjoys "being the underdogs."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More