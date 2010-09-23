Jets owner Johnson 'sad' after Edwards' DWI arrest

"He's losing a lot more than that," Johnson said. "First of all, we don't know if he's losing it, but he's got a serious ticket in front of him and, if proven guilty, he's got a serious taint on his record. He's going to be a free agent at some point. I would guess if he's convicted of this, this is not going to be helpful. So I think he's got a heavy load in front of him."