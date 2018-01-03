Around the NFL

Jets owner Johnson: 'No mandate' for playoffs in 2018

Published: Jan 02, 2018 at 11:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets acting owner Christopher Johnson continues to keep pressure off his coaching staff and front office to put a winning team on the field.

In September, Johnson said progress of players would matter more than wins and losses. The owner backed that up by giving head coach Todd Bowles and GM Mike Maccagnan extensions despite a 5-11 record. On Tuesday, Johnson said the new contracts did not come with a playoffs-or-bust order for the Jets brass.

"I have no mandate," Johnson said, via NJ.com. "Believe me, I want to get to the playoffs. I want to build a team with Mike and Todd that can compete for the playoffs every year. That can't happen fast enough. But there's no mandate."

The Jets haven't been to the playoffs since the 2010 season and have won six or fewer games four of the past six years, including back-to-back 5-11 records.

Johnson's optimism of a turnaround came after speaking to several players on Monday, who all believe "something special" was in the works under Bowles.

"The players clearly love Todd," Johnson said. "I heard, more than once, they'd run through a brick wall for him. I think he's a great coach, a great coach of these men. The record at the end of the season didn't dissuade me from that.

"He's a great leader of men. He got the most out of his guys. He got more than anybody imagined out of these guys. The predictions at the beginning of the season were pretty dire. I think some stars, some young stars emerged. An extraordinary core emerged. I attribute that to Todd and his staff."

Despite preseason accusations of tanking, the Jets played hard for Bowles each week, which ultimately made his extension unsurprising.

With the No. 6 overall pick, two second-rounders and nearly $80 million in cap space, the Jets must now provide Bowles with the players to finally get the Jets to the postseason.

"I know that we have given [fans] a lot more pain than glory recently," Johnson said. "It's been a long time since we've had proper glory.

"I think that they understand that I'm trying to set this team up for glory. I think we'll get there. I really do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

news

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.

news

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.

news

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assures 'smooth transition' from Kevin Colbert era

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assured a 'smooth transition' from the era of Kevin Colbert, who learned under his wing for the past 20 seasons in Pittsburgh

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

news

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been as advertised.

news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW