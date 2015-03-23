Jets owner: Geno's 'probably way ahead' of Mariota

Ah, yes, a quarterback ... the one problem New York can't solve by simply throwing Johnson's money around. The signal-caller slot remains hazy for the Jets, with a middle-of-the-road, thick-bearded veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick set to "compete" with third-year project Geno Smith. The lack of a bona fide franchise passer makes the Jets a clear candidate to pursue a quarterback -- likely Oregon's Marcus Mariota -- with the sixth overall selection in next month's draft. Johnson, though, gave no hints about what New York has planned for the pick.