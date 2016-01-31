Around the NFL

Jets owner: Geno has the skills, but depends on desire

Published: Jan 31, 2016 at 06:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the New York Jets to a 10-6 season in 2015 -- the team's first 10-win season since 2010. Fitzpatrick dazzled with his in-game heroics and likely will be back for the Jets in 2016 -- so where does that leave Geno Smith? Does Smith have the makings of a franchise quarterback?

"I mean, that's up to the eye of the beholder," Jets owner Woody Johnson said per ESPN. "But he has all the skills. It is a question of what his desire is. And from what the coaches told me and from what I have seen myself, I think he has matured a lot. And he is working on his game and he knows he's a professional and he has the ability if he sticks with it."

Smith suffered a broken jaw after he was punched by then-teammate IK Enemkpali in the locker room during training camp. Johnson said he supported how first-year head coach Todd Bowles handled the situation.

"I kind of agreed with everything that has been said by the coach," he said. "It is one of those things that you never want to have, that kind of violence in a locker room. I think we dealt with it. Todd's instincts were correct. He got rid of the player immediately and addressed that."

Smith did get reps under center after Fitzpatrick suffered torn ligaments in his thumb in the team's Week 8 loss to Oakland. In his first and only outing of the season, Smith went 27 of 42 for 265 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

"Geno, I think, had a pretty good year," Johnson said. "We will see in the summer how he (does) but I think the coaches are pretty optimistic about what he has learned and maturity. We know he can throw a ball. I think he has taken it to a new level and we will see how it plays out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

T.J. Watt back at practice for Steelers, opening LB's window to return from injured reserve

Edge-rushing linebacker T.J. Watt was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, the Steelers announced, opening a 21-day window for Watt to make it back to the active roster.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones to start Sunday at Jets over Bailey Zappe

Quarterback Mac Jones is set to start for the Patriots when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bears trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles for fourth-round pick

The Chicago Bears are trading pass rusher Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Lions owner expresses support for HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes following 1-5 start

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said Wednesday that she still believes in the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes despite Detroit's slow start to the season.

news

Frank Reich: Colts not 'waving the white flag' with move to start Sam Ehlinger over Matt Ryan

The Colts seem to be at a crossroads in the 2022 season with Sam Ehlinger set to make his first-career start Sunday. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that the team's QB moves does not mean they're "waving the white flag"

news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' starting QB: 'We'll see how it goes today'

While talking with reporters Wednesday, New England head coach Bill Belichick declined to give real updates on the quarterback situation, simply saying, "We'll see how it goes today" as the Patriots work on determining a starter.

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'

James Robinson is now with the Jets and is considered day-to-day as he works through a sore knee. His old coach, Doug Pederson, spoke highly of his now-former RB on Wednesdsay.

news

Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett says Russell Wilson (hamstring) trending toward playing vs. Jaguars

Russell Wilson's injury-related absence might come to an end rather quickly. Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice in London, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera (personal) to miss Wednesday's practice

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will not be at Washington's practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, a team spokesperson told multiple reporters.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE