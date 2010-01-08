Jets OT Ferguson added to AFC Pro Bowl team

Published: Jan 08, 2010 at 07:49 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets offensive tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson was added to the AFC team for the Pro Bowl on Friday.

Ferguson replaces Miami Dolphins tackle Jake Long, who is out with an injury.

Ferguson is the fourth Jets player and third Jets offensive lineman on the AFC roster, joining center Nick Mangold, guard Alan Faneca and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Packers rookie linebacker Clay Matthews was added later Friday to the NFC squad, replacing Bears LB Lance Briggs. He is the first Packers rookie to earn a Pro Bowl selection since receiver James Lofton in 1978.

Matthews finished the season with 58 tackles, a franchise rookie record of 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and a defensive touchdown.

He is the fourth Packer on the NFC team, joining safety Nick Collins, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Charles Woodson.

The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 31 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami.

