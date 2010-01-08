Jets OT Ferguson added to AFC Pro Bowl team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets offensive tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson was added to the AFC team for the Pro Bowl on Friday.
Ferguson is the fourth Jets player and third Jets offensive lineman on the AFC roster, joining center Nick Mangold, guard Alan Faneca and cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Packers rookie linebacker Clay Matthews was added later Friday to the NFC squad, replacing Bears LB Lance Briggs. He is the first Packers rookie to earn a Pro Bowl selection since receiver James Lofton in 1978.
Matthews finished the season with 58 tackles, a franchise rookie record of 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, six passes defensed and a defensive touchdown.
He is the fourth Packer on the NFC team, joining safety Nick Collins, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Charles Woodson.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press