Jets OL Turner, TE Cumberland land on injured reserve

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have placed offensive lineman Robert Turner and tight end Jeff Cumberland on the season-ending injured reserve list.
The team also announced Tuesday it has signed fullback-tight end Josh Baker from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Michael Campbell, defensive back Julian Posey and tight end Martell Webb to the practice squad. New York also released linebacker Matthias Berning and defensive back Andrew Sendejo from the practice squad.
Turner broke his lower right leg in the preseason opener at Houston, but the team had hoped he would be able to return later this season. He was the Jets' primary backup on the offensive line because of his ability to play multiple positions.
Cumberland, in his second season, tore his right Achilles' tendon Sunday at Oakland.
