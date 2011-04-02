Jets officials say massage therapists overplaying ties to team

The Jets' response doesn't discuss the three-time MVP's alleged behavior during his 2008 season with the team. Favre's stint with the Jets also spurred an NFL investigation into allegations that he sent lewd messages and photos to a former Jets game broadcast hostess. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in December he couldn't conclude from the available evidence that Favre had violated league policy, but the quarterback was fined $50,000 for not being forthright with investigators.