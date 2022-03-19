Jets offensive line coach John Benton charged with DUI in New Jersey

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 09:41 PM
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Jets assistant coach John Benton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in New Jersey after being pulled over for a vehicle violation, police said.

Benton was suspected of being under the influence late Thursday while driving a Lincoln Navigator in Morris County, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Benton, 58, was released pending a future court date, police said.

A New York Jets spokesperson said "We are aware of the situation and have no further comment."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Benton had hired an attorney.

Benton has been an NFL assistant since 2003, when he began his pro career as the St. Louis Rams' offensive line coach. He has also served as an assistant in Houston, Miami, Jacksonville and San Francisco. Benton came to the Jets last season to join head coach Robert Saleh's staff after they spent four years coaching together as assistants with the 49ers.

With New York, Benton oversees the Jets' offensive line and the running game for coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Benton began his coaching career in 1987 at Colorado State, his alma mater, spending 11 years there during two stints. He also was at California University in Pennsylvania for five years.

