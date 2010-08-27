Jets' offense struggles in loss to Redskins

Published: Aug 27, 2010 at 05:14 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets' offense sputtered again.

They at least left the game against the Washington Redskins on a positive note.

Sanchez connected with Dustin Keller for a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, capping a 15-play drive that gave New York a lead before Washington came back to win a preseason snoozer 16-11 on Friday night.

Larry Johnson, competing with Clinton Portis and Willie Parker for a spot in the backfield for the Redskins (2-1), caught a screen pass from Richard Bartel and rumbled 15 yards for the winning score with 2:13 left.

Looking to rebound from a poor performance against the Carolina Panthers last weekend, the Jets (1-2) were hurt by turnovers and missed opportunities.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

