Jets' offense struggles in loss to Redskins

Sanchez connected with Dustin Keller for a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, capping a 15-play drive that gave New York a lead before Washington came back to win a preseason snoozer 16-11 on Friday night.
Larry Johnson, competing with Clinton Portis and Willie Parker for a spot in the backfield for the Redskins (2-1), caught a screen pass from Richard Bartel and rumbled 15 yards for the winning score with 2:13 left.
Looking to rebound from a poor performance against the Carolina Panthers last weekend, the Jets (1-2) were hurt by turnovers and missed opportunities.